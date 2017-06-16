Saints search for manager with ‘long-term vision’

Southampton are looking for a manager with a shared “long-term vision” after sacking Claude Puel.

Frenchman Puel, 55, took over at St Mary’s last summer and guided Saints to the EFL Cup final, where they lost to Manchester United, and an eighth-placed finish in last season’s Premier League.

But the board has opted to make a change, dismissing the former Lyon and Nice boss.

A statement from Southampton on Wednesday evening said the club had “terminated the contract of Claude Puel with immediate effect”.

Despite the positivity around Southampton’s Wembley appearance in February, they lost 16 league games to slip to eighth. The south-coast side also suffered early exits from both the FA Cup and the Europa League.

Come the final game of the season, a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke, Saints fans appeared to have turned against Puel, chanting “You don’t know what you’re doing” and booing the Castres-born tactician.

Puel has departed the Hampshire club just 12 months into a three-year contract.

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, recent Alaves coach Mauricio Pellegrino and Premier League winner Claudio Ranieri have been linked with Saints, although the Italian former Leicester manager is expected to take over at Nantes imminently.

Reading’s Jaap Stam is another reported contender after guiding the Royals to the Championship play-off final.