Hibernians bring in Austrian defender

Martin Kreuzriegler (centre) is Hibernians’ first signing ahead of the new campaign.

Hibernians have completed the signing of Austrian defender Martin Kreuzriegler on a one-year contract.

The 23-year-old is the Paolites’ first signing of the close season as they step up their preparations for the upcoming Champions League qualifiers later on this month.

Kreuzriegler, who last season was on the books of Austrian second division side Floridsdorfer AC, has been training with the Paolites for over a week and has done enough for coach Mark Miller to offer him a contract.

The Paolites are also running the rule on English midfielder Joe Colbeck.

The 30-year-old played for English non-league club Harrogate Town and also boasts spells with Oldham Athletic and his hometown club Bradford City.

Miller is looking to bring in a new midfielder following the departure of Gilmar.

The Brazilian attacking midfielder returned to his parent club Naxxar Lions at the end of his loan spell and it is understood to be seeking a move away from the BOV Premier League.

Hibernians have retained all the overseas players from last season with the exception of Guinea forward Mamadou Yallow who has been released.

Young goalkeeper Dorian Bugeja, who spent last season on loan to St Andrews, has also left the Paola club. The 19-year-old has agreed a deal to join Balzan.

Floriana are also working hard to assemble a competitive squad for their upcoming commitments in the Europa League.

President Riccardo Gaucci has reconfirmed coach Giovanni Tedesco for another season after the former Palermo midfielder steered the Greens to the FA Trophy triumph last May after a 2-0 win over Sliema Wanderers.

Midfielder Steve Pisani has also pledged his future to the Greens after putting pen to paper on a new three year contract.

Floriana have completed the first acquisitions when they signed a Ghanaian winger Noel Nyason, who last year featured for Panelefsiniakos AO in the Greek Division Two and Vladan Milosavljev of Serbia who also played at Division Two level, but with FK Borac Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Italian midfielder Antonio Monticelli and Senegal forward Amadou Samb will leave after they were not offered a new contract.

Valletta were also active in the market as Lithuanian goalkeeper Dziugas Bartkus departed while Malta international Henry Bonello resigned with the Citizens.