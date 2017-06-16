Gianluigi Donnarumma ready to leave Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has put Europe’s top clubs on high alert after choosing against renewing his Milan contract.

Serie A champions Juventus, La Liga winners Real Madrid and Premier League club Manchester United are all reportedly interested in the young stopper and he appears to be on his way out of San Siro following an announcement by Milan yesterday afternoon.

In quotes carried by La Gazzetta dello Sport, club director Marco Fassone told a press conference: “We are disheartened. (Donnarumma’s agent) Mino Raiola has conveyed to me Donnarumma’s decision not to renew. It’s his final decision.”

Fassone added: “We were really hoping that Gigio would be the goalkeeper of the new-look Milan team, a pillar of what we are building here, but we will have to reevaluate things.

“This decision, taken by the player and his agent, makes us sad but we must move forward, Milan must move forward.”

The Castellammare di Stabia-born player has 12 months remaining on his deal at San Siro.