Football news

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has welcomed the signing of fellow centre back Victor Lindelof and said it would increase competition for first-team action at the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old Lindelof was a key player for Portuguese side Benfica last season, missing just six of the club’s 46 matches in all competitions as they secured the domestic title for the fourth consecutive year.

In contrast, 25-year-old England international Jones has struggled to book a regular spot at United due to injuries and featured in just 21 of their 64 matches last campaign.

Capello targets survival for Jiangsu

Fabio Capello has set his sights on steering new employers Jiangsu Suning away from the Chinese Super League (CSL) relegation zone and success in the Chinese FA Cup as the Italian prepares for the latest chapter of his long coaching career.

Capello was appointed at the weekend to replace South Korea’s Choi Yong-soo with the club languishing in 15th place in the 16-team league after a disastrous start to the campaign.

The Italian will be assisted by former Italy wing-back Gianluca Zambrotta, with the pair signing contracts that will take them through to the end of next season.

West Ham reschedule opening game

West Ham United’s first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.

Next season’s fixtures were released on Wednesday and West Ham start their campaign at Manchester United followed by a home fixture against Southampton on Aug. 19.

However, the London club believe their stadium will not be ready in time as seats and branding material will be modified for the Athletics Championships and need to be restored.

South Korea sack Stielike

South Korea coach Uli Stielike was sacked yesterday, two days after a 3-2 loss to Qatar put the country’s hopes of automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup finals in jeopardy.

The 62-year-old former Germany midfielder, who took over on a four-year contract in 2014, had been under pressure after two defeats in four qualifiers going into Tuesday’s match.

The Korean Football Association (KFA) confirmed the decision after a technical committee meeting in Paju, bringing an end to a reign that started on a high but ended with qualification for a ninth successive World Cup far from certain.

Abbiati returns to Milan

Former Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati has returned to the San Siro as the new club manager.

The 39-year-old, who holds the record Milan appearance record for a goalkeeper at 380 over 15 seasons, won three Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana as well as the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup during that time.

He played his last game for the club in May 2016, but has now agreed to return as the liaison between the team and the club and will report to Milan sporting and technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli.

Everton sign Pickford

Everton have signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on a five-year deal from Sunderland, the Merseyside club confirmed yesterday

The 23-year-old completed a medical after the two clubs agreed an initial fee of 25 million pounds ($31.92 million), which could rise to 30 million pounds depending on team and individual performances.

Pickford, who received his first call-up to the England senior squad in October, was one of the most impressive players in a Sunderland side that finished bottom of the Premier League last season.

“It’s a great club, a massive club and I think it’s a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do,” Pickford said in a statement.

“This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help.”

Pickford is currently in Poland with the England under-21 team.