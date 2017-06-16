Platinum selling artist Raye confirmed for Isle of MTV

UK Platinum selling artist Raye is set to open this year's Isle of MTV music festival at the Granaries in Floriana.

Raye, 19, has been confirmed as the festival's final act.

The British singer, 19, will join past collaborator Jonas Blue, along with DNCE and Chainsmokers for what will be the 11th year of the free music event on June 27.

Raye has seen her name in the UK charts multiple times in the last few months, having collaborated with fellow IOMTV performer Jonas Blue on the single 'By Your Side' and with Jax Jones on the hit 'You Don’t Know Me'. The latter reached number three on the Official UK Singles Chart, has been certified Platinum in the UK alone and has garnered over 100 million streams to date. Her infectious new single ‘The Line’ is out now.

Raye told MTV: “I can’t wait to party with you at this year’s Isle of MTV! Looking forward to seeing you all there in Malta on June 27th”

On top of this line-up, MTV has announced that The Grind, the hit ‘90s dance party, will be making a special return. The re-imagined pool party will take place on Sunday, June 25 at Café Del Mar, featuring DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ and record producer Martin Jensen.

“This reimagined return of The Grind gives fans a chance to relive an old favourite in the context of today’s social music culture, while introducing younger MTV fans to a legendary MTV dance party. We’re excited to breathe new life into one of our favourite MTV shows,” commented head of music and music talent, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), Bruce Gillmer.

ISLE OF MTV MALTA MUSIC WEEK 2017

Friday 23 June: Cheat Codes & Club MTV @ Gianpula

Saturday 24 June: Pacha on Tour with Don Diablo @ Aria

Sunday 25 June: MTV’s The Grind featuring Martin Jensen @ Café Del Mar (1pm – 5pm)

Sunday 25 June: Café Del Mar Sunset Party featuring Kungs @ Café Del Mar (from 6pm)

Tuesday 27 June: Isle of MTV 2017 featuring The Chainsmokers, DNCE, Jonas Blue & Raye @ Il Fosos Square

Tuesday 27 June: Isle of MTV Malta Official After Party @ Uno

Wednesday 28 June: HedKandi House Sessions @ Cafe Del Mar