Advert
Thursday, June 15, 2017, 20:57 by

PA

UN agency fears for African migrants held by gang in Libya

File photo

File photo

The United Nations migration agency has said it is "deeply concerned" about some 260 Somali and Ethiopian migrants allegedly held and mistreated by criminal gangs in Libya.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it believes that a harrowing video of them posted on social media is authentic.

It noted the video posted on Facebook on June 9 in which "hundreds of emaciated and abused Somalis and Ethiopians are seen huddled fearfully in a concrete room".

The IOM said a Somali journalist based in Turkey recorded the video call from the gang in which some migrants claimed to have been beaten.

Some alleged having their teeth ripped out and arms broken.

The agency said some captives' relatives had received videos asking them to pay $8,000-10,000 "or their child or relative will be killed".

Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. London fire: Baby thrown from tenth...

  2. Watch: Huge fire engulfs London tower block

  3. Gunman dead after shooting top...

  4. US shipping terminal reopens after...

  5. EU-wide Blue Card approved by European...

  6. Death toll from London fire rises to 17

  7. New Lesotho Prime Minister's wife shot dead

  8. Heathrow baggage handling problem resolved

  9. US blames North Korea for spree of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed