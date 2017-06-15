South Carolina shipping terminal evacuated after "potential threat" of dirty bomb

US Federal and local authorities have evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the Coast Guard said.

Officials described the threat as a possible "dirty bomb" on the Maersk Memphis ship docked in the Wando Terminal, where hazardous materials crews and rescue workers were seen working.

The Coast Guard said in statement authorities were made aware of the potential threat in a container aboard the vessel at about 8 p.m. local time (2am in Malta) and that the terminal had been evacuated.