Advert
Thursday, June 15, 2017, 07:48

South Carolina shipping terminal evacuated after "potential threat" of dirty bomb

US Federal and local authorities have evacuated a terminal at the Port of Charleston in South Carolina to investigate a "potential threat" in a container ship, the  Coast Guard said.

Officials described the threat as a possible "dirty bomb" on the Maersk Memphis ship docked in the Wando Terminal, where hazardous materials crews and rescue workers were seen working.

The Coast Guard said in statement authorities were made aware of the potential threat in a container aboard the vessel at about 8 p.m. local time (2am in Malta) and that the terminal had been evacuated.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. London fire: Baby thrown from tenth...

  2. Watch: Huge fire engulfs London tower block

  3. Policewoman shot in the head in Munich

  4. Gunman dead after shooting top...

  5. North Korea releases US student,...

  6. Likelihood of hard Brexit recedes after...

  7. Jeff Sessions denies 'false and...

  8. Under pressure to soften Brexit, PM May...

  9. 'Let us come together in a spirit of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed