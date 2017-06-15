Saints battle past Sirens

San Ġiljan and Exiles picked maximum points yesterday after beating Sirens and Valletta respectively in the two BOV Premier League matches.

The last duel of the day resulted in a far from what many anticipated to be a comfortable win for San Ġiljan who faced tough customers from St Paul’s Bay.

The side under the charge of Marko Orlovic were indeed made to sweat to earn their spoils as the northerners never really folded even if the league leaders appeared to cross the line in the third quarter.

Sirens had started briskly when taking a two-goal advantage.

That made the Saints wake up to their responsibilities and a 3-1 second session scoreline in their favour made it 5-3 by the halfway mark.

This time San Ġiljan had powerful left-hander Matthew Zammit to thank as he scored four goals. Aurelien Cousin and Aleksandar Ivovic also made their presence felt with two goals each, with the dependable Paul Fava netting the other.

On the downside for the Saints was the absence of Andreas Galea who had to sit out of the match due to an ear infection.

Sirens’ impetus was provided mainly by the Italian Christian Presciutti scorer of a hat-trick, with Clint Mercieca following suit with a brace that kept his team in the match as only two lengths separated the sides at the final claxon.

The penultimate match went the way of Exiles after they turned on the steam in the latter sessions to end up deserved winners.

Timmy Sullivan, Slobodan Nikic and Kurt Griscti each scored two goals, with grafter Sean Xerri de Caro, Michele Stellini and Andrea Bianchi wrapping up victory with a goal each. Valletta again disappointed after a flying start when they twice led by two goals.

After that they lost confidence as they could not find a way past the organised Exiles rearguard, which had shot stopper Matthew Castillo providing the winners with inspiration through some fine saves.

Exiles opened a 6-3 advantage midway through, later extended to 9-4 before goals by Mark Fenech and Ryan Mock made it more respectable for the City side.

Otters 7

Ta’ Xbiex 7

(1-2, 1-1, 3-1, 2-3)

Otters: J. Sammut, M. Borg Millo, A. Magri, L. Hyzler 2, E. Meli 1, D. Dimech, G. Mizzi 1, M. Jelaka 3, M. Paris, C. Zammit, M. Borg, C. Teuma, M. Xerri.

Ta’ Xbiex: J. Micallef, M. Pace, M. Pullicino, G. Debono, C. Farrugia, K. Mock 2, B. Sziranyi 3, K. Tanti 1, E. Carabott, E. Gravina 1, R. Attard, N. Saliba, L. Pace.

Referees: Tommaso Boccia, Alex De Raffaele.

Exiles 9

Valletta 6

(2-3, 2-0, 2-0, 3-3)

Exiles: M. Castillo, J. Rizzo Naudi, D. Borg Millo, M. Stellini 1, T. Sullivan 2, S. Xerri De Caro 1, N. Slobodan 2, K. Griscti 2, N. Paris, A. Bianchi 1, J. Bajada, L. Felice, S. Galea Pace.

Valletta: R. Sciortino, J. Spiteri Staines, A. Agius 1, M. Rizzo, M. Fenech 2, R. Mock 2, D. Paolella, N. Bonello Ghio, M. Cordina 1, B. Vapenski, K. Galea, D. Fenech, A. Mifsud.

Referees: Ronnie Spiteri, Massimiliano Ruscica.

San Ġiljan 9

Sirens 7

(2-2, 3-1, 2-1, 2-2)

San Ġiljan: J. Tanti, P. Borg, A. Galea, B. Grech, J. Galea, M. Zammit 4, B. Plumpton, D. Zammit, A. Ivovic 2, A. Cousin 2, P. Fava 1, D. Zammit, T. Micallef.

Sirens: N. Grixti, J. Zerafa Gregory, C. Presciutti 3, J. Sciberras 1, M. Grech, I. Riolo, J. Ciantar, D. Cutajar, J. Napier, J. Brownrigg 1, L. Caruana, O. Gauci, C. Mercieca 2.

Referees: Mario Dalli, Tommaso Boccia.