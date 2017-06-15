Azzopardi continues to break records

Mya Azzopardi... new record.

In the last two or three years young swimmer Mya Azzopardi has blossomed into one of the finest Maltese swimmers after setting several age-group and national records both in individual and relay races.

The latest achievement of this prodigious girl was last Saturday during the ASA 11th Age-Group Meet at the National Swimming Complex, Tal-Qroqq.

Azzopardi swam the 50 metres Backstroke in 31.64 seconds, shaving her previous national mark set in April by nine hundredths of a second.

The time is also a ‘D’ age-group record.

For Azzopardi, who earlier this month formed part of the swimming national team at the Games of the Small States of Europe in San Marino, this was her eighth national record she set this year.