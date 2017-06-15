Agones rider Darmanin takes part in Vuelta Andalucia

Adam Darmanin

Agones SFC rider Adam Darmanin successfully completed the Vuelta Andalucia mountain bike race.

The Vuelta is a demanding four-day stage XC marathon that includes prolonged climbs in Andalusian mountains.

The first stage was held in Yunquera in the Malaga province, a short 47 km route with 2,051m elevation gain with climbs of more than 11 per cent and some steep technical single tracks along with climbs and descends using the stairs leading from the start of the village to the main square of Yunquera.

The second stage was held in Huetor Tajar in Granada, 60km in length and 2,016m in altitude gain. A very hot stage with temperatures soaring in the excess of 34 degrees.

San Pedro Alcantara hosted the third stage, a 62km race with 2,200m of altitude.

The main feature was a continuous 13km climb of an average 6 per cent gradient up to the Sierra de las Nieves, leading to a fast descent down gravelly switchbacks and rocky mountain paths.

The final stage took place in Alcala De Los Gazules in the province of Cadiz, a 74.1km marathon and 2,116m of altitude gain. This stage was characterised by the challenging 14km climb with gradients of over 10 per cent to the Montero mountains.

The last part of the stage had one of the most technically challenging single tracks with only a brave few doing it on their bikes.

“I’m really pleased with my performance here,” Darmanin said.

“The Vuelta Andalucia was certainly a good preparation ahead of my participation in the Sudety race in Poland and the Czech Republic at the start of July.”