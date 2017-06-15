Seminar participants will gain insight into what it means to bring their ideas to life – to be innovative, to be an entrepreneur – through a number of talks and workshops.

Rotaract Malta La Valette is organising a day-long seminar on the topic of Entrepreneurship, aptly named’ Work Hard, Play Hard – An Entrepreneurship Seminar’.

Topics covered will include validation of business ideas, leadership and the entrepreneur, born-global entrepreneurs and more. These will be delivered by distinct professionals in the field, including Leonie Baldacchino, Joseph Caruana, P. Louis Naudi and David Dingli. Two young entrepreneurs will also share their start-up experience.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the speakers as well as with fellow participants of the seminar. A certificate of participation will be presented.

The seminar will be held on Saturday at the Santana Hotel, St Paul’s Bay, starting at 8.30am. Registration closes tomorrow. For more information, send an e-mail to [email protected].