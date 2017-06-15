The Martinu Quartet

The Victoria International Arts Festival’s chamber music series continues this evening with a recital in the Aula Mgr G. Farrugia by virtuosi violinist Dejan Bogdanovich and and pianist Gabriele Vianello. They will perform works by Bach, Schubert, Davies and Saint-Saëns.

Tomorrow, the Martinu Quartet will present a concert of works by Mozart, Schulhoff and Dvořák in St George’s Basilica; and, on Saturday, the prize winners of the European Music Competition for Youths (EMCY), Flute East Trio, will perform works by Bocquillon, Casterede, Kuhlau, Pecou and Quantz at the Ċittadella Centre for the Arts.

The Victoria International Arts Festival runs until Monday, July 10 and consists of a series of 37 concerts. All concerts start at 8pm and entrance is free. For more information visit http://www.viaf.org.mt/ .