Announcements

BAJADA. On June 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALFRED, aged 78 passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his beloved wife Julie nee Bilocca, his son Roderick and his wife Sharon, his son Konrad, Ingrid Anastasi, his most cherished grandchildren Rebecca, Nicole, Jake, Kane and Krista. He also left to mourn him his in-laws Alfred Darmanin, Anthony and Myriam Bilocca, Freda and Robert Ebejer, his nephews and nieces and other relatives, former colleagues and friends, including all the athletes he so devotedly coached and all the Lasallian family. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, June 17 at 8am at St Anthony’s Church, Ghajn Dwieli, Paola followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi will be greatly appreciated. Lord grant him eternal rest.

BORG. On June 14, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JANE (Vanna), widow of Lino, aged 80, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Alexander, Martin and Robert and his wife Maria, her granddaughter Sacha, her sisters Lina and Rita and their husbands, her brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 16 at 8am for St Venera parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to thank the staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre for their attention and dedication.

SEYCHELL. On June 14, at Mater Dei Hospital, SAVIOUR, passed away peacefully, aged 86. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Friday, June 16 at 1.30pm for Fgura parish church where Mass will be said at 2pm. Lord, grant him eternal peace.

In Memoriam

ELLIS – RIKARDU. In loving memory of a dear friend. Gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. Joe and Grace.

MUSCAT – ROŻINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 19th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Lina, Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ZAMMIT – PIERINA. Six long years without you – but sometimes I look up and smile “mom I know that was you”. With love and gratitude. Moira, Rudolf and their families. Rest in peace.