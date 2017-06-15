Alternative medicine

Zhang Yan’s lecture introduces ways traditional Chinese medicine which can treat your children, and which also help enhance the relationship between the parent and child.

Paediatric massage in China has a long history. Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) lends its unique understanding of children’s physiological and pathological development and changes, so that particular acupressure points, meridians and different techniques combined would effectively relieve symptoms of various conditions and even cure some children from certain ailments.

Zhang Yan, a lecturer from Shanghai University of TCM affiliated with Pudong Longhua Hospital, has 20 years’ experience in clinical practice of TCM, including acupuncture, moxibustion, cupping and other traditional therapies, combined with nearly 10 years of psychological counselling experience.

She is acclaimed to be one of the best fourth generation inheritors of Lus Acupuncture, which is one of the protected intangible cultural heritage items of China.

The lecture will take place tomorrow at the Multi-function Hall at the China Cultural Centre, Valletta, at 7pm. Entrance is free but it is on a first-come, first-served basis. To book your place, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 2122 5055.