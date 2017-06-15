Proud mother cuts 12ft hedge into shape of son's face

Michelle Foley, 48, cutting the hedge depicting her son Brennan at her Birmingham home. Photo credits: Caters News Agency

A mother in Birmingham, UK has chosen to express how proud she is of her son by modelling a garden hedge in the shape of his face, according to The Mirror.

Formerly an art student, Michelle Foley is now showing her creative side through her love for gardening. After depicting her son Brennan Black, 21, she also tried her hand at trimming a hedge into the shape of her partner's face, Andrew Batterham, 51.

It has been reported that her daughter is waiting in line to be represented in hedge form.

The mother said: "I’ve been making heads for years, I did an art degree at Birmingham City University where all my work revolved around heads.

I’ve got a lot of hedges in my garden which I’d love to get my hands on. My daughter who’s a bit disgusted there isn’t one of her yet is going to be next in line.

“I’m really interested in gardening too so when I had to cut my hedges it only seemed natural that heads came out.

“Andrew looks uncannily like him and Brennan is perhaps not quite recognisable because the glasses aren't on yet.

“I’m making the glasses out of things from a skip largely using odd bits of plastic and I think when they go on you won't be able to tell them apart.

Situated in Harborne, Birmingham, Foley, 48, insists that she plans on turning her garden into a collection of recognisable faces.

“They require attention little and often, a trim every now and then is all that’s needed to maintain their shape.

“Nobody’s ever really seen them because they’re in a really overgrown part of the garden and nobody’s noticed them until now despite being there for years.”

The mother's depiction of her son is almost twice the size of his entire body, while her partner's hedge is slightly smaller.