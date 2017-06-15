Werner Langen should be declared 'persona non grata' - Tony Zarb

Werner Langen

Former General Workers’ Union secretary Tony Zarb has appealed to the government to declare the head of the Pana Committee Werner Langen a persona non grata and protest with European institutions about his behaviour during a hearing yesterday.

During a scathing European Parliament debate about the rule of law in Malta, Mr Langen vowed that he would continue to pursue Dr Muscat to ensure he did not get off “scot-free”.

Read: Get your facts right, Muscat tells MEPs

In a Facebook post, Mr Zarb said that Mr Langen had already reached his conclusions so he could not be fair in his decisions.

If it were up to him, Mr Zarb said, no Maltese government official would appear before the Pana Committee as long as this was headed by Mr Langen.

"Mr Langen was very close to the Nationalist Party and enjoyed rubbing up against David Casa's backside and front and Roberta Metsola's front", the former union boss said.

Mr Zarb appealed to the Maltese to be careful and not allow anyone to vilify their country. He said that he would never forgive anyone who did, whether he was Maltese or a foreigner.