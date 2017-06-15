Today's front pages

The following are the stories making the newspapers' front pages today.

Times of Malta focuses on yesterday's European Parliament debate on Malta, with the head of the Pana committee telling Prime Minister Joseph Muscat: You will not get off scot free. The Pana committee is investigating the Panama Papers.

The Malta Independent also leads with the EP debate, with its heading being that Dr Muscat went head to head with MEPs.

l-orizzont says the claims made against Malta during the EP debate lacked any basis of seriousness and the PN MEPs continued to speak against Malta.

In-Nazzjon leads with how workers in a private company who worked at St Vincent de Paul home have been told to start reporting for work at the Comino Hotel. It also reports that Joseph Muscat evaded questions at yesterday's EP debate.