Teenager to be deported for using false ID
A15-year-old Albanian boy is to be deported from Malta after he was stopped by airport officials and found to be using a false Greek ID card.
He was trying to fly out to London. (Passports are actually required for flights to the UK).
A court was told that immigration officials searched the boy's backpack, where they found a genuine Albanian passport. However, the Greek ID card he had presented was fake.
The young traveller, assisted by an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the forgery and was conditionally discharged for one year.
He will be sent back to his homeland tonight.
Inspector Victor Aquilina prosecuted.
Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was legal aid.
