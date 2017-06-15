St Paul's Island jetty repaired
A small jetty on St Paul's Island has been repaired by Transport Malta, just in time for summer.
The jetty had been badly damaged by the rough sea.
A path leads from the jetty to the foot of the statue of St Paul.
