Advert
Thursday, June 15, 2017, 12:22

St Paul's Island jetty repaired

A small jetty on St Paul's Island has been repaired by Transport Malta, just in time for summer.

The jetty had been badly damaged by the rough sea.

A path leads from the jetty to the foot of the statue of St Paul.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Muscat on the defence as MEPs question...

  2. Watch: PN candidate Ivan Bartolo insists...

  3. Get your facts right, Muscat tells MEPs

  4. PN leader reiterates decision to resign

  5. PBS head of programmes transferred

  6. Muscat expected to face tough questions...

  7. David Thake calls for fair casual...

  8. FTS fraud suspect acts as PL agent in...

  9. Drug addict wants to take his cat with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed