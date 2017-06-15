PBS head of programmes transferred

Reuben Zammit has headed TVM's programmes department since 2010.

Reuben Zammit, programmes manager at the national broadcaster, has been informed that he will no longer be occupying his post.

The seasoned TV producer and director was informed about the decision by PBS CEO John Bundy last Monday, but he has not been told where he has been transferred to. No "valid" reason has been given for his transfer, according to sources.

The identity of the new programmes manager is not yet known.

Mr Zammit has been involved in broadcasting since 1993, and moved from the Broadcasting Authority to PBS in 1998. He was appointed the national station's programmes manager in 2010 following a public call for the post.

Along the years, he has been credited with rebuilding the programmes department and drastically increasing audience share by attracting new audiences to TVM and Radio Malta. Mr Zammit was also one of the key officials in setting up what was then known as Channel 12.