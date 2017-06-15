MEP David Casa to run for PN general secretary

Nationalist MEP David Casa.

Nationalist long-serving MEP David Casa has confirmed with the Times of Malta that he is vying to become the party’s next general secretary.

Contacted yesterday, Mr Casa said he had been approached by several people from within and outside the party who had urged him to run for the post.

“Yes, I have been speaking with people who are pushing me for it and yes, I am interested. Obviously, I need to have the backing of the party’s new leadership, the new leader and the deputies,” he said when contacted.

The 48-year-old MEP, who has served in Brussels since Malta joined the EU in 2004, said it was not really a matter of what was best for him but what was in the party’s best interests.

“If this is what is required by the party, then I am ready to serve,” he said.

Mr Casa is currently a member of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, the Committee on Fisheries, the Committee on Foreign Affairs and a substitute member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety. He is also a reporter for the Fisheries Fund.

A former banker, Mr Casa is head of the Nationalist Party’s delegation at the European Parliament.

Mr Casa has been very vociferous on a European level on the allegations of corruption that erupted during the past legislature and has taken to the European Parliament on numerous occasions to stand up to corruption.

When Malta was implicated in the Panama Papers scandal, Mr Casa was one of those who spoke at the European Parliament calling for an investigation.

In January, at the end of a speech in the European Parliament outlining the Maltese presidency’s priorities, Mr Casa had lambasted the government over corruption.

“I am ashamed of the government’s love for greed, and it doesn’t represent us Maltese and Gozitans,” he had said.