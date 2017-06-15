Meal in Sweden cost almost double one in Malta

Photo: Shutterstock

A meal at a restaurant in Malta in 2016 would have cost almost half what it would in Sweden – but double what it would in Bulgaria.

According to a Eurostat report on consumer prices, prices for all consumer goods and services in Malta were 82 per cent those of the EU average. The islands ranked lower than the average for restaurants and hotels (81%) and for alcoholic beverages and tobacco, but higher than the average for other categories: food and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, personal transport equipment and consumer electronics.

In 2016, Denmark (139% of the EU average) had the highest price level, followed by Ireland (125%), Luxembourg and Sweden (both 124%), Finland and the United Kingdom (both 121%).

At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest price level was found in Bulgaria (48%), while Poland (53%) and Romania (52%) were just above 50% the average.

In other words, price levels for consumer goods and services in the EU varied by almost one to three between the cheapest and the most expensive member state.

Bulgaria was the cheapest EU place for clothing and eating out while Sweden topped these two categories. Bulgaria was also the cheapest place for food and non-alcoholic beverages and alcoholic beverages and tobacco.

Poland was the cheapest member state for consumer electronics and Denmark the most expensive.

Sweden was the most expensive for clothing and restaurants and hotel.