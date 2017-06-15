Man who broke bail conditions gets another chance

A man, who risked losing his freedom by breaching bail conditions has been afforded a final chance by a court, which however slapped him with a €1,000 fine.

Ryan Briffa, 27, from Qormi, had been granted bail in February 2013 in relation to criminal proceedings which are pending appeal.

However, this morning at around 5am, the police were tipped off that he was out in Marsa when he was supposed to be at home.

He was found in the company of another man who is quite a familiar face with the police.

Hours later, Mr Briffa, still wearing a sleeveless top, shorts and flip flops, was escorted to court to face charges of breaking the conditions of bail. He pleaded guilty.

The court imposed a €1,000 fine but did not revoke bail or order the forfeiture of the €3,000 bail deposit.

“This is your last chance. Next time you will end up in jail,” the man was warned by the court.

Inspector Edmond Cuschieri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia are legal counsel.