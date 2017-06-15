Large thresher shark elevated from Ċirkewwa
A large thresher shark was elevated from the sea in Ċirkewwa this afternoon after it was seen crashing against the rocks, according to witnesses.
The shark, which is not dangerous to humans, beached at around 5pm after attempts to assist it proved futile.
The police told Times of Malta that the fish was reportedly seen crashing against the rocks with the waves.
The police, officials from the Civil Protection Department, the Armed Forces of Malta and the Fisheries Department were on site trying to assist the shark.
Named for their exceptionally long, thresher-like fins, thresher sharks are active predators with the tail used as a weapon to stun prey. However, there is only one known attack against humans.
