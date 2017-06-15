Fires in high-rise buildings: Tower ladders not the only rescue option

The popular perception that tower ladders are the only viable manner to access a high-rise building in fire rescue missions is just a “myth”, as more often than not, such operations are carried out from the inside.

Peter Paul Coleiro, the Deputy Civil Protection Department director, was reacting yesterday when the Times of Malta enquired whether the department was equipped to handle a major fire similar to that which gutted the Grenfell Tower in London on Tuesday night.

Occupants in high-rises should familiarise themselves with escape routes, the CPD said yesterday. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Such concerns were also raised at the height of the controversy fuelled by a host of development permits for the construction of high-rise buildings in Paceville, Sliema and Mrieħel.

In his reply, the CPD deputy director pointed out that by law, any structures over 18 metres must have internal fire-fighting features which would assist them in a rescue operation.

Other mandatory measures include firefighting shafts, fire compartments, protected lobbies, fire doors, dry risers, wet risers, sprinkler systems and positive pressure systems. These serve to contain a fire and give access to all parts of the building to emergency services.

Such preventive measures are requested at the planning stage by the Civil Protection Department through the Planning Authority application system.

They depend on the height, width, complexity and location of the proposed building, Mr Coleiro said.

While acknowledging that aerial platforms and tower ladders can be of help in low-level rescues, he pointed out that these had certain limitations, including weather. Wind speed in excess of Force 4 can impede their use altogether, he said.

“There exists a popular myth that fire services and civil protection departments can only carry out rescues using turntable ladders and aerial platforms, and that therefore such vehicles should be as high as the highest buildings available.

This is not the case, given that as explained earlier, wind speed, weather conditions, access, and distance from vehicle can affect operations,” he remarked.

Mr Coleiro added that most such operations were conducted through escape staircases, as was the case for a recent fire at an elderly home in Qawra, when only a handful of residents were rescued through the use of turn-table ladders.

Asked for his advice, he said that occupants in high-rise buildings should familiarise themselves with the escape routes.

If the worse comes to the worst and all exit routes are smoke-logged, occupants should barricade themselves inside and block all the doors using wet towels in the space underneath to stop smoke from entering.

Any external openings such as windows and balconies can be opened to provide fresh air and alert emergency services ,as long as this did not allow smoke to come in, Mr Coleiro advised.