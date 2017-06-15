Advert
George Barbaro Sant, Attard

Saving lives

I refer to the motorbike accident that took place on June 8 on the Mrieħel Bypass, in which Chris Abela lost his life.

I urge the authorities concerned, Transport Malta in this case, to take immediate action to avoid further car accidents with possible loss of lives. Installing traffic lights is the best option since the complete removal of the exit would result in con­gestion near the traffic lights opposite the Malta Financial Services Authority.

I would further suggest that until these are installed, the police would supervise the heavy traffic using this junction especially in the morning and evening rush hours.

To conclude on a positive note. Well done for the footbridge to safeguard pedestrians wanting to cross this busy main road.

