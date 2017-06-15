Advert
Thursday, June 15, 2017, 06:13 by

Mario Dingli, Sliema

Prayers answered

It was indeed a pleasure to read, Saturday June 10, John Guilaumier’s praise of our Prime Minister’s sartorial improvements. It was indeed a change from his usual anti-religious epistles.

I was thinking, perhaps my prayers for his conversion are being answered.

