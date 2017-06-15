Advert
Thursday, June 15, 2017, 06:02 by

Mario Buhagiar, Department of History of Art, University of Malta, Msida

Gozo catacombs

It is shocking to learn that the area of Tal-Gherduf Catacombs at Kerċem is under threat of a scandalous projected development of a residential unit (June 13).

The site is a vitally important archaeological zone and any disturbance unless for research purposes will be an unpardonable crime against Malta’s much vaunted cultural heritage.

The NGO Wirt Għawdex has to date been a lone voice of opposition and deserves the vociferous support of all heritage organisations. The catacombs, which I have discussed in several of my publications, are in spite of the mutilations they have been subjected to at several stages of their long history, of  crucial importance to Malta’s late Roman and early  Christian history and merit careful preservation.

My fervent hope is that the news is just a bad dream.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The Duke and Malta

  2. Best-dressed man

  3. Bemusement

  4. Regenerational attitudes

  5. Prayers answered

  6. Desperate measure

  7. One national day

  8. Saving lives

  9. Gozo catacombs

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 15-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed