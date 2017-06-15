Gozo catacombs

It is shocking to learn that the area of Tal-Gherduf Catacombs at Kerċem is under threat of a scandalous projected development of a residential unit (June 13).

The site is a vitally important archaeological zone and any disturbance unless for research purposes will be an unpardonable crime against Malta’s much vaunted cultural heritage.

The NGO Wirt Għawdex has to date been a lone voice of opposition and deserves the vociferous support of all heritage organisations. The catacombs, which I have discussed in several of my publications, are in spite of the mutilations they have been subjected to at several stages of their long history, of crucial importance to Malta’s late Roman and early Christian history and merit careful preservation.

My fervent hope is that the news is just a bad dream.