Desperate measure

Theresa May, another Margaret Thatcher but more wily and less sarcastic, found herself incongruously leading a gaggle of incompetent mulish men hell bent in wrecking their country on the shores of the European Union.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. So she threw a spanner in the works! As the time was approaching for the necessary discussions on Brexit, she called a snap election declaring that she needed a stronger majority in Parliament; actually hoping to lose her small advantage in the House of Commons. Rather risky with a headless Labour movement. But she succeeded in her plot.

Now she has had to establish a coalition with the DUP. This Northern Ireland party is fond of its association with Britain. But they still remain Irish. They are vehemently against Brexit. They don’t want to see armed border patrols in their country.