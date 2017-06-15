Sporting briefs

Tolisso: German champions Bayern Munich yesterday broke their transfer record to sign versatile midfielder Corentin Tolisso for €41.5 million, with the 22-year-old France international penning a five year deal. Tolisso comes from Olympique Lyon, which he joined as a teenager.

Wolves: Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed defender Roderick Miranda from Portuguese club Rio Ave on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Championship side have announced. The 26-year-old centre back joined Rio Ave in 2013, making 72 appearances in four years and the former Benfica player has worked with Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo with Portugal’s under-20 team.

Stockdale: Championship side Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale from promoted Brighton Hove and Albion on a three-year-deal, making him new manager Harry Redknapp’s first signing. The former Fulham goalkeeper joined Brighton in 2014 and made 45 appearances for the south coast club last season.

Fossati: Qatar coach Jorge Fossati resigned just a few hours after leading his team to a 3-2 win over South Korea on Tuesday which kept the nation’s slim hopes of reaching next year’s World Cup finals alive. The Uruguayan’s decision to quit after less than a year in charge took the Qatar FA by surprise and its president said he wanted to discuss the matter with the coach before accepting the resignation.

Abidal: Barcelona have appointed former defender Eric Abidal as a club ambassador. The 37-year-old made 193 appearances for Barca, during which time he won four LaLiga titles and two Champions League trophies. The French left-back developed a tumour in his liver midway through his six-year stint with the club in 2011 and eventually required a liver transplant.