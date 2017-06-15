Football news

Jack Butland wants to dislodge England number one Joe Hart before the 2018 World Cup and declared “bring on the competition”.

The Stoke stopper shared goalkeeping duties with Tom Heaton in Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat by France, playing the second half to claim a first international cap since breaking his ankle in Germany last March.

“It’s no secret I want to be number one,” he told Press Association Sport.

“Of course that’s my target. I’ve never shied away from that and always said that’s where I want to be. That’s my main focus going forward.

“Now the focus turns to staying fit, having a good season with Stoke and the World Cup; that’s where I want to be, representing my country at a World Cup and I want to win.”

Mbappe to think about future

Kylian Mbappe will take time to “sort through” the options he has while on holiday with his family this summer as the highly-prized Monaco striker ponders the next step in his flourishing career.

A source told ESPN FC last week that two clubs had made bids of more than €100 million for the 18-year-old. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked with the teenage prodigy, who only signed his first professional contract a year ago.

“We’re going to go away as a family and we’re going to think it over,” Mbappe said.

“For the moment, I’m going to leave my suitcases in Paris, because we’re here. We’ll have to sort through things, see what happens with the club. I’m under contract, I’m not free.”

Tottenham’s Son breaks arm

Tottenham Hotspur and South Korea forward Son Heung-min broke his right arm during his nation’s World Cup qualifying defeat by Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The 24-year-old was forced off in the 35th minute and a Korean Football Association (KFA) official confirmed he had fractured his forearm in the 3-2 loss.

Son, who has 53 caps for his country, scored 21 goals in 42 appearances for Tottenham last season to help them finish second in the Premier League and reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

Eriksson sacked by Shenzen

Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson has been sacked by Chinese club Shenzhen after just six months in charge.

The 69-year-old replaced Clarence Seedorf as manager of the second-tier side in December but a poor run of form has seen the Swede axed.

Eriksson, who managed England between 2001 and 2006, failed to inspire a promotion charge and mustered only five wins from 13 league games.

The Guangdong-based side are fourth in League One after a winless eight-game run and they confirmed Eriksson’s departure on their official website.

Cruyff named new Maccabi manager

Maccabi Tel Aviv have appointed former Barcelona and Manchester United midfielder Jordi Cruyff as their new manager.

The 43-year-old has worked as the club’s sports director since 2012 and will be hoping to improve on their second-placed finish in the Israeli Premier League next season.

Cruyff told Tel Aviv’s official website: “I am happy and excited to be appointed coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv FC.

“Entering my sixth year at the club I am very aware of the owners’ and fans’ expectations. I am more determined than ever to meet these expectations.”

Chelsea to sign Caballero

Chelsea are set to sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, sources have told ESPN FC.

Caballero, 35, will fill the gap left by the departure of Asmir Begovic, who wanted first-team football, to Bournemouth earlier this month.

He will serve as backup goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois for the Premier League champions next season.

Sources said Chelsea were in ongoing talks with Caballero, who rejected a one-year deal to stay at City and had also had offers both from England and clubs in La Liga.