Pink Fashion Show: A taste of Mediterranean summers

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Preparations are in full swing for the eighth edition of The Pink Fashion Show, a sought-after Times of Malta event that has long established itself on the country’s catwalk calendar.

The show intends to offer a taste of Mediterranean summers and the season’s hottest trends down by the beach, capitalising on a stunning location and an amazing sunset.

As the relaunched and revamped Ray’s Lido in Armier is being transformed to host its invite-only guests, 30 models are getting ready to present the looks of the summer for lazy days on the sand to late-night party time.

Their sleek hairstyle is the work of Screen Professional Hair Salons Malta, while their radiant make-up is being applied by a team of Guerlain make-up artists.

Siren-like and with plenty of surprises, they will be wearing clothes and accessories by Calzedonia, O’hea Opticians, Joseph Ribkoff, Furla, Ipanema, Stefania’s, Optika Opticians, Carla Grima Atelier, Coccinelle, Orsay, Dor Boutique and Rebelli.

The event is being supported by Barcode, Beretta, Campari, Chemimart, Diet Kinnie, Inside Out Design Finishes, Interior Outfitters, Magnum, Nero Giardini, Paco Rabanne, Palatino Camilleri Wines, Pandora, Renault, San Carlo, Ted Baker, Tettiera and Vichy.