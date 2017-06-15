Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Adamastos from Algeciras to Beirut, the Green Fast from Skikda to Annaba (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the Karina from Tunis to Tunis (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Cataina (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The CMA CGM Strauss from Damietta, the Okee Ann Mari from Alexandria to Algiers, the Cielo di Agadir from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the AHS St Georg from Piraeus to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Kriti I from Palermo to Palermo (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Lady Massa to Tobruk, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Suez to Valencia, the Repulse Bay from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Cerinthus from Annaba to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata, the Maersk Taurus from Port Said to Port Tangier, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Callisto from Genoa to Beirut (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maersk Bulan from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (Sullivan Maritime), the CMA CGM Rabelais from Aliaga to Valencia (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Avera from Tunis to Tunis (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MSC Tranto from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Cristal from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.