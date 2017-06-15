Watch: The Yezidi's sacred spring (ARTE)
One man's mission for reconciliation in the name of his faith
Hammed Khamis, a Muslim from Berlin, is fighting against the perversion of his religion and the persecution of the Yezidis, a Kurdish-speaking community in Iraq.
His best friend, Tamara, is Yezidi. She wants to christen her child the traditional way, with water from a sacred Yezidi spring.But it's too dangerous a journey for her and the baby to try to make. And so he vows to go on the dangerous journey himself to get it for her.
