London fire: Baby thrown from tenth floor, caught safely

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A baby was caught by a member of the public after being dropped from Grenfell Tower as it was engulfed with flames this morning, a witness said.

Samira Lamrani said she saw a woman try to save a baby by dropping it from a window "on the ninth or 10th floor" to waiting members of the public below.

She told the Press Association: "People were starting to appear at the windows, frantically banging and screaming.

"The windows were slightly ajar, a woman was gesturing that she was about to throw her baby and if somebody could catch her baby.

"Somebody did, a gentleman ran forward and managed to grab the baby."

She added: "I could see people from all angles, banging and screaming for help.

"Us members of the public were reassuring them, telling them we've done what we can and that we've phoned 999, but obviously the look on their face was death.

"My daughter's friend said she observed an adult who made some sort of homemade parachute and tried to lower himself out of the window.

"The more I looked up, floor upon floor. Endless numbers of people.

"Mainly the kids, because obviously their voices, with their high pitched voices - that will remain with me for a long time.

"I could hear them screaming for their lives."

Eyewitnesses recounted their horror at waking up to the fire that engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London.

"I ran outside and then looked up and it was just ablaze. It was an absolute nightmare. It was like something out of a horror movie," said one resident.

An unconfirmed number of people have been killed so far, with at least 50 more injured.