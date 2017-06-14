Gunman shoots US congressman, police at baseball practice

File photo: House majority whip Steve Scalise speaks with Peter Welch.

A gunman has opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington, wounding several people including House of Representatives Majority Whip Steve Scalise before being taken into custody, police and media reports said.

The shooter appeared to be a white male, "a little bit on the chubby side," Representative Mo Brooks told CNN, adding that he only saw the man for a second.

Brooks said he heard 10 to 20 rounds from the gunman's rifle before the security detail returned fire.

He said there were 20 to 25 members of team at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia, when the gunfire erupted.

Scalise suffered a hip wound.