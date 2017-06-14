Galea, Vella Wood take honours at Ta’ Penellu

Michelle Vella Wood wins the road race at Ta’ Penellu.

Keith Galea outsprinted his rivals to clinch a memorable victory in the second race of the National Championship series at the grueling Ta’ Penellu Circuit, in Mellieħa, on Sunday.

The Birkirkara St Joseph rider showed he is back on form when he outpaced Pro Action All Stars rider Alexander Pettett in the final sprint to complete the seven-lap race in a time of 1:21:24.77.

The Cyclist duo Christian Formosa and Maurice Formosa finished 19 seconds behind the winner.

In the women’s category, Michelle Vella Wood was a clear-cut winner as the Team Greens cyclist covered the five-lap race in an impressive time of one hour six minutes and 44.68 seconds.

Vella Wood was over two minutes and 13 seconds clear of second-placed Stephanie Alden, of The Cyclist – who completed the race in 1:08:58.47. Marion Pullicino, of Mosta AF Sign Studio, was third in 1:25:01.95.

Nicholas Attard Montaldo, of The Cyclist, maintained his stranglehold in the juniors category after completing the race in 59 minutes 51.83 seconds.

Ivan Zammit, of Birkirkara St Joseph’s, confirmed his good run of form when collecting another victory in the 40+ category.

Zammit finished an impressive one minute and 34 seconds clear of Colin Tabone, of Team Greens.

The Cyclist’s Kenneth Zammit topped the four-lap Masters 50+ category in 52:41.41 while Emmanuel Camilleri, of Mosta AF Sign Studio CC, was first in the Masters 60+ in 54:42.08.

At the end of the race, John Zammit, president of the Malta Cycling Federation, and general secretary Joe Bajada distributed the medals to all the winners in the different categories.

The next race on the Malta Cycling Federation calendar is the second leg from the Time Trial National Championship on June 25 at Mtarfa.

Results

Elite: 1. K. Galea (Birkirkara SJ) 1:21:24.77; 2. A. Pettett (Pro Action All Stars) 1:21:24.97; 3. C. Formosa (The Cyclist) 1:21:43.69.

Ladies: 1. M. Vella Wood (Team Greens) 1:06:44.68; 2. S. Alden (The Cyclist) 1:08:58.47; 3. M. Pullicino (Mosta AF) 1:25:01.95.

Juniors: 1. N. Attard Montaldo (The Cyclist) 00:59:51.83; 2. I. Spiteri (The Cyclist) 01:09:28.85; 3. G. Camilleri (Birkirkara SJ) 01:33:38.50.

U-12 boys: 1. M. Galea (Team Greens) 00:05:34.00; 2. I. Bonnici (Agones) 00:05:35.00; 3. L. Vella (The Cyclist) 00:05:50.00.

U-12 girls: 1. J. De Giorgio (Mosta AF) 00:05:33.00; 2. H. Dandria (Mosta AF) 00:06:32.00.

U-15 boys: 1. M. Galea Pirotta (Mosta AF) 00:26:04.12; 2. N. Micallef (Mosta AF) 00:26:04.72; 3. M. Vassallo (Mosta AF) 00:26:51.20.

U-15 girls: 1. K. Spiteri (The Cyclist) 00:28:47.07; 2. V. Pace Asciak (Mosta AF) 00:37:19.50.

Masters Over 40: 1. I. Zammit (Birkirkara SJ) 1:03:40.22; 2. C. Tabone (Team Greens) 1:05:15.04; 3. K. Goodwin (Agones) 1:06:15.85.

Masters Over 50: 1. K. Zammit (The Cyclist) 00:52:41.41; 2. J. Micallef (The Cyclist) 00:53:27.26; 3. J. Mallia (Qormi Cycling Club) 00:53:27.26.

Masters Over 60: E. Camilleri (Mosta AF) 00:54:42.08.