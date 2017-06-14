Celebrating St John the Baptist

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will tomorrow perform in the seventh edition of the Orchestral Charity Concert.

The Maltese Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta is organising its seventh Orchestral Charity Concert in celebration of the feast of St John the Baptist, patron saint of the Order.

The concert will be performed by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Michael Laus, with the participation of tenors Edward Camilleri and Alan Mulligan, bass-baritone Miguel Rosales, soprano Loranne Debono, alto Maria Azzopardi and the Goldberg Ensemble Choir.

A reception will follow in the courtyard of the Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta. Maria Vladimirovna, Grand Duchess of Russia, who is visiting Malta to commemorate the 140th anniversary of the birth of her grandmother Victoria Melita, will be the association’s guest of honour.

The concert will be held tomorrow at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta, at 7.30pm. Entrance to the concert and reception is by invitation only. Invitations may be obtained by applying at the Maltese Association, Sovereign Military Order of Malta at Casa Lanfreducci, Pjazza Jean de Valette, Valletta, today and tomorrow between 11am and 4pm. For more information, call 2122 6919/2124 6406 or visit www.orderofmalta-malta.org.mt.