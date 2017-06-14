Announcements

ABELA. On June 12, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINCENZA, widow of Costantino, passed away peacefully, aged 89. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mary, widow of Charles Schembri, Lino and his wife Lina, Victor and his wife Connie, Tony and his wife Rosie, Joe and his wife Kim, Mario and his wife Rita, and Gino and his wife Jennifer, her brother Ċikku and his family, in-laws and their families, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 14, at 1.45pm for St Mary’s parish church (knisja l-qadima), Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AZZOPARDI. On June 12, at St Catherine Home, Attard, MARY, née Pisani, widow of Dr Joseph Azzopardi, aged 98, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by her family. She leaves to mourn her loss her daughters Cecilia and her husband Anton A Rashidi, Lizette, widow of Philip Said Pullicino, and Marie Therese and her husband Dennis Vella, her grandchildren Lara, Yasmin, Daniel, Mireille, Isabelle, Maria, Veronica and Martika, her 11 great-grandchildren, her brothers and sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, June 14, at 8am at St Joseph parish church, Msida, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the sisters, carers and staff at St Catherine Home for their continuous dedication and support.

GATT. On June 12, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ROBERT, aged 39, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Ingrid, née Mamo, and his dear son Thomas, his parents Danny and Maria Gatt, his brother, Dr Edward Gatt, LL.D. and his wife Nadine, his nephews Giuseppe and Gianni, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 8.30am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Special thanks to doctors and staff at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre.

In Memoriam

AGIUS – CARMEL AGIUS, MD, DO, FRCS. Loving memories on the sixth anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his family. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

AGIUS – LOUIS. In loving memory of a dear husband and father on the seventh anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Kristina and his daughters Roberta and her husband Nikol, Mikela and her husband Aaron. Always in our thoughts and prayers. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

De MARCO – VICTOR. Treasured memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing away. Ever in our hearts and prayers. Victoria, Theresa, Alfred, Sandra and David, their respective spouses and his grandchildren.

LOCHTENBERG. Cherished and unfading memories of FIONA, née Borda, a most loving daughter, on the third anniversary of her demise. Constantly and tenderly remembered by her mother. Today’s 9am Mass at St Patrick’s church, Sliema, is being said for the repose of her soul.

STILON – LORNA. In loving memory of a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, today the seventh anniversary of her passing away. Dearly missed by her husband Franco, her children Sarah, Simon and Sophie, their spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.