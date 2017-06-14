A retrospective look at an artist

Isabelle Borg with her famous painting Lovers in the Bull (1983).

A retrospective exhibition will be held for late painter Isabelle Borg, who was known for her bold and expressive works.

Borg studied painting at the Camberwell School of Art, London, and, after obtaining her Masters, she became a lecturer at the University of Malta and the Junior College.

Apart from the various exhibitions of her works, she also contributed to local literature through various publications.

“Without any doubt, Borg has given an excellent contribution to art in Malta. She was also a person who helped many appreciate art, not least her many students who remember the enthusiasm with which she talked about the subject that was her life,” the National Book Council said in a statement.

This exhibition will commemorate this iconic figure in Malta’s contemporary art scene.

The exhibition opens tonight at 7.30pm at The Pop-Up Gallery, Valletta. For more information, contact the organisers on [email protected] or [email protected].