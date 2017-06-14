Farrugia wins skeet title at Grand Prix

The Malta International Open Grand Prix could not have got to a better start for local shooters after Clive Farrugia won the skeet competition at the Bidnija Ranges, yesterday.

Farrugia went into yesterday’s decisive day of competition in seventh place from 38 shooters, just three short of overnight leader Ben Llewellin, of Wales, who had hit three straights after the first three qualifying rounds.

In the final two qualifying rounds held in the morning, Farrugia hit a 25 straight and a 24 to place fifth overall with 121 points, four adrift of Llewellin, who topped the leaderboard with a perfect 125 score.

However, the final turned out to be a different story as Farrugia showed remarkable poise to smash 57 of the 60 clays to secure overall victory.

French shooter Emanuel Poumaillou had to settle with the silver medal when hitting 56 while Llewellin was third on 45

Other Maltese shooters who placed in the top 20 positions of the competition were Jason Sciberras who ended 10th with 117, Darren Vella 16th on 115 and Bozhidar Dimitrov 17th when totaling 114.

The Malta International Open Grand Prix resumes today when William Chetcuti and Nathan Lee Xuereb will lead the local contingent in the double trap competition.