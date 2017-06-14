Violence against women: an EU concern

The European Council has just approved the signature of the Council of Europe convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence on behalf of the European Union. This is certainly a step in the right direction if the EU wants to boost its commitment to facing the most widespread human rights violation with all available means.

The accession to the Istanbul Convention is a top priority for the European institutions. The convention is a cornerstone in the fight against gender-based violence and domestic violence thanks to its holistic approach. Prevention, protection and prosecution, together with the implementation of integrated policies, are the backbone of the convention: a legal instrument to support women, girls, women with disabilities and migrant women.

One in three women in Europe has experienced gender-based violence in their lifetime. Seventy-five per cent of female professionals or managers have experienced sexual harassment. And one in 10 women has experienced harassment or stalking online.

Violence against women is still very common in Europe.

Gender-based violence occurs in all countries and all social settings. From domestic violence to sexual harassment at work, from stalking to forced marriages, women face abuse, discrimination and stereotypes which do not allow them to reach their full potential, be it professionally or socially.

Many women continue to choose not to report the violence they have suffered. Why? Because of perceptions that discourage women from doing so. A recent public survey found that although 96 per cent of Europeans agree that gender-based violence is unacceptable, more than a quarter believe that rape can be justified in certain circumstances. More than one in five Europeans think women often make up or exaggerate claims of abuse or rape.

2017 should be the year that marks a shift in the way governments fight violence against women. We need them to fight harder

We cannot accept this, and it shows that we must do more to put an end to the phenomenon. We must all challenge the stereotypes which put women at risk.

Indeed, unless we stand up to violence against women, our efforts to combat gender inequality and imbalances in all spheres of life will prove futile. And it’s not just the victims who suffer – as a result, our societies are suffering too. A study from 2014 showed that violence against women also has an economic cost: circa €226 billion annually.

As a union, we cannot talk about violence against women in hushed tones. In 2017, we are raising awareness of all forms of violence towards women, and we do so in the campaign ‘Say no! Stop violence against women.’

We aim to unite Member States, NGOs and professionals, such as doctors and the police, in the fight.

Gender-based violence can only be defeated through a concerted effort. Together, our laws, courts, health services, the media, our schools and our families, among others, must give one message: violence is unacceptable and will never be tolerated.

We must get all Member States on board. We need Member States to provide more and better evidence on violence against women to strengthen our responses. And we need governments to find ways to overcome obstacles and improve their approaches to successful policies which aim to combat the phenomenon.

Delaying action, or slowing down the necessary procedures, effectively leaves millions of women in a state of vulnerability. Every day that goes by without us fighting against gender-based violence is another day of suffering for the victims.

All EU Member States recognise that gender-based violence is a direct violation of a person’s fundamental human rights, as all have signed the Istanbul Convention.

In some of the Member States, the convention still awaits ratification. We call on those that have not yet ratified the convention to do so.

This year, 2017, should be the year that marks a shift in the way governments fight violence against women.

We need them to fight harder.

Věra Jourová is Commissioner for Justice, consumers, gender equality, Helena Dalli, Minister for European Affairs and Equality, Vilija Blinkeviciute, chair of the Women’s Rights and Gender Equality Committee of the European Parliament and Claude Moraes, chair of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee of the European Parliament.