Desperate couple offer €57,000 salary for live-in nanny at 'haunted house'

The living quarters provided for a nanny at a house in the Scottish Borders where a couple are offering £50,000 a year for a nanny.

A couple are offering £50,000 (€57,000) a year for a nanny - but the successful candidate must be prepared to face potential "supernatural incidents".

The couple, who live in the Scottish Borders, have had five nannies in the past year who blamed their departure on spooky happenings in the "haunted" house, such as strange noises and moving furniture.

The family, who have two children aged five and seven, have not experienced any "supernatural happenings" themselves but said they are happy to pay above the asking rate to find the right person.

The successful candidate will have their own room with en-suite bathroom and private kitchen in the family home, a "lovely, spacious, historic property in a remote spot with spectacular views"

The family has assured us that no harm has come to anyone living in the house, however the nanny will have to have a strong disposition!

However the live-in nanny will sometimes be alone in sole charge for up to four nights per week while the parents work away.

The advert, on Childcare.co.uk says: "We have lived in our home for nearly 10 years. We were told it was 'haunted' when we bought it, but kept our minds open and decided to buy the house regardless. Five nannies have left the role in the last year, each citing supernatural incidents as the reason, including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving.

"This has obviously been a period of great upheaval for our children. We haven't personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we've been out of the house, but we're happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it's important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person.

"We are keen to find the perfect long-term nanny, so if you'd like to be considered for this rewarding and exciting position, please do get in touch with us."

They are offering a salary of £50,000 (€57,000) gross per year and 28 days holiday, plus bank holidays.

Founder of Childcare.co.uk Richard Conway told the Daily Mirror: "When we saw the advert we were stunned.

"Some of the guys at HQ were sceptical but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realised it was a genuine position.

"We have hundreds of thousands of providers on the site and we're hoping that one of them will be able to help them.

"We've had some weird and wonderful families find childcare providers through the site, however I think this is probably the most interesting story we've heard.

"The family has assured us that no harm has come to anyone living in the house, however the nanny will have to have a strong disposition!"

The family have had lots of positive replies to the advert, which has been on the Childcare.co.uk site since May 29.

The website allows parents to search for and connect with babysitters, childminders, nannies, nurseries, private tutors and schools and also allows childcare providers to advertise their services.

Childcare.co.uk said it has more than 1.5 million users nationwide.