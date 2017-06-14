Watch live: Muscat grilled by MEPs on rule of law in Malta

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is facing questions from MEPs during a European Parliament debate on the rule of law in Malta in the wake of the Panama Papers scandal.

3.40: The debate on Malta is expected to start in a few minutes.

3.25pm: Just before the debate started, the European Greens called a news conference to say they have asked the European Commission to investigate potential anti-money laundering law violations in Malta.

3pm: Malta's re-elected prime minister will face questions and comments by around 30 speakers. The debate is expected to last around an hour. During a rally last Saturday, Dr Muscat said he would be travelling to Strasbourg as the "shield" of his country.

Just before the debate in Strasbourg, the prime minister lauded his government's economic achievements through a tweet.