Unemployed woman refused bail after repeat court appearance

An unemployed woman who reportedly gets by on social benefits, was remanded in custody today after pleading not guilty to alleged theft of some €300 in St Paul's Bay in the early hours of Monday.

Carmela Cini, 46, from Qawra, was accused of theft and voluntary damage to property. The woman was also charged with having driven a vehicle without insurance and licence. She allegedly committed the offences while under the conditions of an earlier suspended sentence.

The prosecution objected to a request for bail, pointing to the woman's criminal record sheet. Moreover, there was a reasonable fear that the woman would fail to abide by court conditions were she to be granted bail.

The defence argued that the woman has a fixed residence and is ready to follow all conditions laid down by the court. It was also noted that the woman had apparently acted as an accomplice. The police were reportedly in possession of footage which could serve to clarify the woman's role in the alleged theft.

"This woman should not shoulder the blame for all the wrongs of society" the lawyer continued in reply to a comment by the prosecution that theft was a serious problem.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia turned down the request for bail in view of the gravity of the offences and the fact that the woman was not deemed to be sufficiently trustworthy.

Inspector Nicholas Vella prosecuted.

Lawyer Franco Galea was defence counsel.