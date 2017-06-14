Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports how illegal drugs on the Maltese market are among the cheapest and of the lowest quality in Europe. The newspaper also gives prominence to Simon Busuttil's statement that he still intends to step down from the PN leadership.

The Malta Independent says a brawl in Birkirkara over the weekend was sparked by a domestic incident, not a car crash.

MaltaToday says Nationalist MP Robert Arrigo was forced to give up his seat on the 10th district despite objections. It also says an exodus of workers is causing problems for businesses in Gozo. Many joined the civil service in the run-up to the election.

In-Nazzjon quotes Simon Busuttil saying in an address to activists in Gozo that what the PN believed in before the general election still applies after it.

l-orizzont in its front page focuses on the challenges of the Green Economy. It also says Qormi Mayor Rosianne Cutajar could be elected in casual elections on the 12th district.