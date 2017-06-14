Muscat expected to face tough questions during Euro Parliament rule of law debate

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is expected to face tough questions from MEPs during a European Parliament debate this afternoon on the rule of law in Malta.

Both Dr Muscat and the European Commission will be giving statements during the debate.

Dr Muscat will field questions from MEPs about what action he plans to take to address issues emerging from the Panama Papers in an attempt to assuage questions regarding the rule of law in the country.

MEPs from the European Greens political grouping, which has labelled Malta as a tax haven, are expected to fire a number of pointed questions at the prime minister.

Green MEP Sven Giegold, who has taken a keen interest in Malta, said earlier this month that Dr Muscat's election victory would not do away with the need for proper investigations into the Panama Papers.

Members of the EPP, the political grouping which the Nationalist Party forms part of, are also expected to come out strong against Dr Muscat.

Dr Muscat has denied claims that his wife owns the Panama company Egrant, which allegedly received a $1 million dollar transfer from the daughter of Azerbaijan’s President.

A Russian whistleblower has also alleged that transfers took place to the Panama companies owned by minister Konrad Mizzi, and the prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

All three men deny the allegations.

Dr Muscat was last month also invited to appear before the EP's Pana committee, which is investigating the Panama Papers leaks.

He said he would have no problem appearing before the committee once the findings of the Egrant magisterial inquiry have been published.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has also accompanied Dr Muscat in Strasbourg.

Prof. Scicluna questioned yesterday whether FIAU reports detailing suspicions of money laundering involving Dr Mizzi and Mr Schembri were written to be leaked.

This is not the first time that the European Parliament has raised concerns about the rule of law in a member state. Debates have been held about the rule of law in Poland and Hungary.

The debate, which is expected to start at around 3.45pm, will be streamed live on timesofmalta.com