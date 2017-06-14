Man suffers knife injuries in Gzira argument
A man suffered knife injuries during an argument with another man in Gzira last night.
The brawl was reported just after 9pm in Ponsomby Street.
The victim, 39, was arrested while his alleged aggressor was arrested.
Police investigations are underway.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.