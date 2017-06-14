Advert
Wednesday, June 14, 2017, 06:44

Man suffers knife injuries in Gzira argument

A man suffered knife injuries during an argument with another man in Gzira last night.

The brawl was reported just after 9pm in Ponsomby Street.

The victim, 39, was arrested while his alleged aggressor was arrested.

Police investigations are underway.

