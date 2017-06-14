How to become an army bandsman for a few days

The band of the Armed Forces of Malta, is inviting musicians aged between 18 and 28 to join it for a number of rehearsals and a small display.

The activity will be held on Saturday September 9 and Saturday September 16 between 7am and 4pm at Luqa Barracks. Besides rehearsals for the display, which will be held on Saturday 7th October during the AFM’s Open Day, applicants will also have the opportunity to experience abseiling and a session at the ranges, firing weapons used by the AFM.

Applicants need to fill an application form and medical declaration to be signed by a doctor. The forms should be submitted to Lieutenant Adrian Cipriott, HQ AFM, Luqa Barracks between 8am and noon from July 10 to 14.

Further information is available from Lt Cipriott on 22494007.

A donation of €10 in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund will be collected.

The application form can be found at http://afm.gov.mt/en/Documents/powerofmilitarymusic/The%20Power%20of%20Military%20Music.pdf