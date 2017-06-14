Drug addict wants to take his cat with him to prison

A drug addict who admitted in court to having resorted to drugs while facing matrimonial problems, asked to take his cat with him to prison today after he was sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

Panama-born Vladimir Omar Fernandez Delgado, 34, residing in St Julian's, was convicted of cocaine trafficking and possession, as well as cannabis possession. He was further charged with being a relapser.

Officers from the Drug Squad had arrested him during a raid in his apartment. A search at the flat yielded the drugs.

After pleading guilty, the accused explained to the magistrate that he was a heavy drug user and that he believed that the best way forward would be for him to undergo rehabilitation.

"Instead of going to jail I should go on a programme," the man said, pleading for clemency while wiping away the tears.

Magistrate Farrugia, while taking note of the man's admission, declared the accused guilty and condemned him to a 15-month jail term and a fine of €750. The court also recommended that the Director of Prisons provide all the necessary help which the accused needed to fight off his drug dependency.

As the sitting came to a close, the man raised his hand to draw the magistrate's attention.

"I have a last request. I want to take my cat with me," he declared. Faced with this unusual request, the magistrate pointed out that the accused would have to check with the relative authorities.

"There are rules to be observed in this country," was the magistrate's parting remark.

Inspectors Nikolai Sant and Gabriel Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.